See eerie orange skies over New York City as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets Northeast

Images taken in New York City, Washington, D.C., and across the Northeast capture how bustling city streets have turned into haunting, Martian-like scenes.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather

NEW YORK – Thick smoke from Canadian wildfires Wednesday created the worst air quality on record for New York City. In doing so, it gave the sky a strange orange hue.

Images taken in New York City and across the Northeast capture how bustling city streets have turned into haunting, Martian-like scenes.

Rust-colored New York City skyline. June 7, 2023.

(Pamela Ng / FOX Weather)

The image above features the New York City skyline on Wednesday. Low visibility caused by wildfire smoke shortens the depth of field, hiding a fuller view of Manhattan buildings behind a curtain of smoke.

On the ground, the wildfire smoke transforms the bustling city views into something almost otherworldly as residents and tourists make their way around Radio City Music Hall.

Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023.

(Debbie Burkhoff / FOX Weather)

In northern Manhattan, trains moved through the Bronx, where a neighborhood was covered in a rust-orange color. 

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada blankets a neighborhood on June 7, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. New York topped the list of most polluted major cities in the world on Tuesday night, as smoke from the fires continues to blanket the East Coast. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Smoky haze blankets neighborhood in the Bronx. New York City. June 7, 2023.

(David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

Also in the Bronx, Yankee Stadium was also enshrouded in a rusty haze. 

Because of the hazardous air quality issues, Major League Baseball officials opted to postpone the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox game Wednesday night to Thursday at 4:05 p.m. ET. 

  • A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York.
    A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) (New York Yankees)

The view from Central Park felt post-apocalyptic as skyscrapers were veiled by the smoke. In the picture below, a couple is seen walking through the park, while one can be seen wearing a mask. 

The air quality in New York City plummeted on Wednesday, breaking the record for the worst air quality in the city's history.

People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canada's wildfires has engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US, raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. 

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images)

The smoke appeared more gray near the Statue of Liberty, which stands between New York City and New Jersey. The photo below captured the moment a ferry floated past the statue, as smoke obscured the metropolitan area behind it.

Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC NEW YORK, US - JUNE 06: The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Statue of Liberty is surrounded by smoke in New York City. June 7, 2023.

(Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

These orange-tinted skies are the result of smoke particles blocking some wavelengths of sunlight. Sunlight contains multiple wavelengths that include all colors of visible light, but when the air is filled with particles, the particles block the shorter wavelengths of blue and green light. This leaves the longer wavelengths of orange and red to shine through.

Not just NYC

More than 200 miles south of New York City, Washington also felt the effects of the wildfire smoke. A haze was seen around the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument on the National Mall, along with other areas throughout the nation's capital.

Tourists walk on the National Mall as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023. Residents of the nation's capital woke Wednesday to an acrid smell and cloudy skies despite sunny weather. Washington authorities warned that the air quality was "unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens" and canceled all outdoor activities in public schools, including sports lessons. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Tourists walk on the National Mall as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023. 

(SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images)

About 200 miles north of the Big Apple, wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed parts of Massachusetts. The photo below shows the smoke hanging over a highway in the town of Wrentham.

Wrentham, MA - June 6: Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia shrouds Washington Street (Route 1 South). (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia shrouds Washington Street in Wrentham, Massachusetts. June 6, 2023.

(John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe / Getty Images)

Poor air quality conditions can be dangerous for many, such as the elderly and pets

To stay updated on local air quality across the country, check out the forecast in the FOX Weather app.

