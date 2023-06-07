Search
The FOX Weather App
Weather News
Published

New York, Philly, Washington smothered in ‘unhealthy’ air as Canadian wildfire smoke pours into Northeast

When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches a value of 100 or greater, the air quality is considered unhealthy. Several communities reached levels in the 200-300 range on Tuesday with similar values expected Wednesday.

By Chris Oberholtz
Thick wildfire smoke from Canada is putting millions of Americans under an air quality alert and leaving apoplectic-like scenes across major cities in the Northeast.

A haze blankets New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., as the acrid wildfire smoke from multiple blazes burns and invades the northern skies.

Hazy sunrise in Washington, DC

Hazy skies could be seen Wednesday morning in Washington, DC.

(FOX Weather)

Of the 400-plus wildfires burning right now in Canada, the ones in Quebec are affecting New York City the most. Video captured in Manhattan by Kayce Poata shows a smoky haze in Times Square on Tuesday evening. 

Footage captured by Samantha Duggan shows just how smoky the conditions were over Central Park on Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK YANKEES SEE SMOKE-FILLED SKIES FOR START AGAINST CHICAGO WHITE-SOX

New York City had the worst air quality in the world at one point. Tuesday night's reading was 196 – the worst Air Quality Index on the planet. The worst second spot was Delhi, India.

When the AQI reaches a value of 100 or greater, the air quality is considered unhealthy. Several communities reached levels in the 200-300 range on Tuesday and New York City experienced readings over 200 during the late evening. 

Philadelphia was back over 200 Wednesday morning – air quality levels considered "very unhealthy" – while New York City and Washington remained in the unhealthy range. At these levels, even healthy people may experience health effects from the smoke, while sensitive groups may experience even more serious effects.

Here's a look at the worst air quality cities right now.
(FOX Weather)

 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an Air Quality Health Advisory on Tuesday for Long Island, New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario and Central New York regions.

"When many New Yorkers walked outside today, the hazy skies caused by wildfire smoke were hard to miss," Hochul said. "New York State experts are monitoring our air quality every day to ensure New Yorkers have the latest information about current air quality in their communities and what they can do to protect themselves. I encourage New Yorkers, especially those sensitive to air quality, to take appropriate steps to help limit risk of exposure."

On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and administration officials will hold a briefing to discuss New York City’s air quality.

NYC Public Schools said they will be open Wednesday but will be canceling all outdoor activities

More smoke on the way this week for Northeast

The FOX Forecast Center said a slow-moving low-pressure system centered over the coastal region of New England is helping to bring in a northwesterly flow, ushering in smoke-filled skies from dozens of wildfires burning in Canada, and the smoke is expected to stick around for at least a few more days. 

Even though the smoke has been around for weeks along the U.S.-Canadian border, weather patterns kept most of the particles at higher altitudes, keeping impacts well away from the ground level.

SMOKE FROM CANADIAN WILDFIRES CONTINUES TO EXACERBATE POOR AIR QUALITY READINGS IN NORTHEAST, GREAT LAKES

HAZARDOUS SMOKE CHOKES EASTERN U.S.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is having a significant impact on air quality across much of the northern tier.

(FOX Weather)

The introduction of a northwesterly wind over the fires and higher pressures is helping to trap the smoke and pollutants closer to the surface, and the FOX Forecast Center believes this pattern could last for most of the workweek.

"Looking at the air quality concerns, it is a big concern," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "And we're starting to see a trend in the wrong direction. The prevailing winds are going to be picking up (Wednesday) afternoon and moving from north to south. So that pocket of hazardous air quality is only going to get further and further into New York state."

"I wouldn't be playing soccer outside today, wouldn't be taking a walk, wouldn't be taking a long stroll, because that air quality is going to be so poor," Merwin added.

