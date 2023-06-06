Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to exasperate poor air quality readings in Northeast, Great Lakes

NEW YORK - A slow-moving low-pressure system centered over the coastal region of New England is helping to bring in a northwesterly flow, ushering in smoke-filled skies from dozens of wildfires burning in Canada, and the smoke is expected to stick around for at least a few more days.

Even though the smoke has been around for weeks along the U.S.-Canadian border, weather patterns kept most of the particles at higher altitudes, keeping impacts well away from the ground level.

The introduction of a northwesterly wind over the fires and higher pressures is helping to trap the smoke and pollutants closer to the surface, and the FOX Forecast Center believes this pattern could last for most of the workweek.

Forecast models show a prolonged stretch of smoke impacting communities between Detroit and Boston.

When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches a value of 100 or greater, the air quality is considered unhealthy.

Several communities reached levels in the 200-300 range on Tuesday and New York City experienced readings over 200 during the late evening.

Forecasters warn similar values could be reached on Wednesday with the flow introducing more smoke into the Northeast and eastern Great Lakes.

Here's a look at the worst air quality cities right now.

In addition to the impacts from wildfires burning hundreds of miles away in the Canadian province of Quebec, the Storm Prediction Center is warning that the combination of dry conditions and wind could continue to enhance local fire threats from Michigan through New Jersey.

The SPC have highlighted this region for an enhanced risk of wildfires as well as the threat of potentially dry thunderstorms.

Dry thunderstorms are known to produce little or no rainfall but can have plenty of lightning.

Lightning strikes and other sparks can easily ignite dry vegetation and cause wildfires to quickly grow.

Wednesday Fire Threat

Forecast models show an enhanced period for rainfall late in the weekend and early next week could reverse the flow out of a more southerly direction, helping to lead to some temporary relief across the lower 48.

Smoke inundates hundreds of cities Tuesday

The air quality at hundreds of U.S. observation sites on Tuesday was considered to be in the "unhealthy" range, which caused local agencies to issue health alerts to limit peoples’ exposure to the outdoors.

New York City ranked among the worst major cities in the world for air quality as health experts advised those who typically have trouble breathing to stay indoors.

The air quality was even considered hazardous enough to force the postponement of a Minor League Baseball game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Norfolk Tides in Pennsylvania.

Views from the International Space Station and satellites captured the smoke drifting into the eastern Great Lakes, Northeast and making it as far south as Tennessee and the Carolinas.

