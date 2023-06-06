New York Yankees see smoke-filled skies for start against Chicago White Sox

As if there weren't enough variables that baseball players had to worry about during games, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox had to deal with a thick haze as wildfire smoke choked the skies of New York City.

The eerie scene showed the smoke-filled Yankee Stadium before players took the field Tuesday evening. The thick haze hung around throughout the game and provided scenes like this for fans and players.

WHAT TO DO WHEN WILDFIRE SMOKE SMOTHERS YOUR AREA?

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

In Upstate New York, the threat of poor air quality forced the postponement of the Syracuse Mets game. The team said their Tuesday's game against the Lehigh IronPigs' would be rescheduled to a later date.

1 STRIKE, 'YOU'RE OUT': STUDY FINDS DANGEROUS LIGHTNING CLOSE BY IN 1 OF EVERY 14 MLB GAMES

"Due to air quality concerns, we have postponed tonight's game and rescheduled our Wednesday morning game," the team tweeted Tuesday.

New York City was in a code red for unhealthy air quality Tuesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires filtered into the Northeast.

Air quality levels reached 'very unhealthy' levels in the afternoon for the Big Apple.

SEE CHICAGO'S WRIGLEY FIELD SKIES ERUPT IN COLOR AS STORM CLOUDS GREET CUBS-DODGERS GAME

While a cold front will help to clear some of the wildfire smoke from the area, bad air quality is expected to be a concern for the next several days.

Canada is ablaze from coast to coast with 425 active fires; more than half are out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC). So far, fires have charred 9.39 million acres this year, with a record-setting May burning 6.5 million acres.