Extreme Weather
Published

Skies over Chicago's Wrigley Field go afire from surreal sunset during Cubs-Dodgers game

A dramatic display of mammatus clouds rolled over Wrigley Field just as the sun was setting, and the National Anthem echoed through the historical field.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
A stunning display of mammatus clouds graced Chicago's Wrigley Field just as the Cubs' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was getting under way Thursday evening. 01:02

Dramatic Wrigley Field Sunset

A stunning display of mammatus clouds graced Chicago's Wrigley Field just as the Cubs' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers was getting under way Thursday evening.

CHICAGO – Holy cow! Now that's a sunset!

The start of an MLB ballgame between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday was delayed just over an hour due to severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. Those who braved the weather were treated to an incredible sight when the rain cleared and the game set to resume.

A dramatic display of mammatus clouds rolled over Wrigley Field just as the sun set as the national anthem echoed through the historical field.

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 1 of 10

    Mammatus clouds set the sunset afire at Chicago's Wrigley Field before a Cubs game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 20, 2023. (@GeneClutch_ / Twitter)

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 2 of 10

    Mammatus clouds set the sunset afire at Chicago's Wrigley Field before a Cubs game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 20, 2023. (@GeneClutch_ / Twitter)

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 3 of 10

    Mammatus clouds set the sunset afire at Chicago's Wrigley Field before a Cubs game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 20, 2023. (@GeneClutch_ / Twitter)

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 4 of 10

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 20: A general view of Wrigley Field as Sa'Rayah sings the national anthem before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ( )

  • Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
    Image 5 of 10

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 20: Sa'Rayah performs the national anthem before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ( )

  • Wrigley Field Storms
    Image 6 of 10

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 20: A general view of Wrigley Field during a weather delay of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Quinn Harris)

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 7 of 10

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 20: Sa'Rayah performs the national anthem before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ( )

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 8 of 10

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 20: A general view of Wrigley Field as Sa'Rayah sings the national anthem before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ( )

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 9 of 10

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 20: Sa'Rayah performs the national anthem before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ( )

  • Wrigley Field Sunset Mammatus Clouds
    Image 10 of 10

    Mammatus clouds set the sunset afire at Chicago's Wrigley Field before a Cubs game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 20, 2023. (@GeneClutch_ / Twitter)

Mammatus clouds are identified by their trademark bumps.

They are most commonly found drooping from the underside of a cumulonimbus cloud’s anvil as the cloud reaches a later stage of development, but they can also accompany non-severe weather.

They are also usually a sign of strong turbulence in the skies.

Turbulence would later describe the rough journey of the Cubs' bullpen as a late grand slam to the Dodgers' Josh Outman led to a 6-2 Dodgers victory.

While the box score may look ugly to Cubs fans, the colorful sky display will hopefully provide a better memory of an evening at The Friendly Confines.

