Skies over Chicago's Wrigley Field go afire from surreal sunset during Cubs-Dodgers game

CHICAGO – Holy cow! Now that's a sunset!

The start of an MLB ballgame between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday was delayed just over an hour due to severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. Those who braved the weather were treated to an incredible sight when the rain cleared and the game set to resume.

A dramatic display of mammatus clouds rolled over Wrigley Field just as the sun set as the national anthem echoed through the historical field.

Mammatus clouds are identified by their trademark bumps.

They are most commonly found drooping from the underside of a cumulonimbus cloud’s anvil as the cloud reaches a later stage of development, but they can also accompany non-severe weather.

They are also usually a sign of strong turbulence in the skies.

Turbulence would later describe the rough journey of the Cubs' bullpen as a late grand slam to the Dodgers' Josh Outman led to a 6-2 Dodgers victory.

While the box score may look ugly to Cubs fans, the colorful sky display will hopefully provide a better memory of an evening at The Friendly Confines.