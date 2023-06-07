Search
New York air quality: Hazardous levels reached as Canadian wildfire smoke smothers Empire State

As wildfire smoke continues to filter into the U.S., most of New York state has been placed into "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" levels on the Air Quality Index. However, northwestern New York state is currently experiencing air quality levels in the "hazardous" range – the highest alert level on the scale.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Wildfire smoke puts millions of Americans under an air quality alert. Major cities across the Northeast are blanketed by a smoky haze. FOX Weather is tracking the smoke. 02:29

Canada wildfires fueling air quality concerns across northern US

NEW YORK – Hazardous wildfire smoke billowing into the U.S. from Canada has millions of New Yorkers under air quality alerts as the thick smoke leaves an eerie haze in the sky.

Of the 400-plus wildfires burning right now in Canada, the ones in Quebec affect New York City the most. 

What are the current air quality levels in New York?

This graphic shows the current air quality levels in the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

The AQI ranges from 0 to 500 and has six color-coded categories to correspond to a different level of health concern, according to AirNow.gov. Lower numbers equate to better air quality, and higher numbers equate to poorer air quality.

  • Thick smoke over Binghamton, New York, produces an orange glow at the local National Weather Service office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
    Image 1 of 16

    Thick smoke over Binghamton, New York, produces an orange glow at the local National Weather Service office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (NWS Binghamton)

  • Smokey Sunrise in New York City
    Image 2 of 16

    JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke shrouds the skyline of midtown Manhattan as the sun rises in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.   (Gary Hershorn)

  • The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023.
    Image 3 of 16

    The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Hazy sunrise as poor air quality grips New York City
    Image 4 of 16

    A view of orange haze illuminated the skies across the East on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada spread across the East in New York on June 6, 2023. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • CANADA-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE
    Image 5 of 16

    A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023. (ED JONES/AFP)

  • Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC
    Image 6 of 16

    The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Canadian wildfire smoke creates unhealthy air quality in NYC
    Image 7 of 16

    The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)

  • Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast
    Image 8 of 16

    The Statue of Liberty stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York. (Spencer Platt)

  • Heavy Smoke Shrouds Midtown Manhattan in New York City
    Image 9 of 16

    Heavy smoke shrouds the Chrysler Building and One Vanderbilt in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on June 6, 2023, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

  • Heavy Smoke Shrouds Midtown Manhattan in New York City
    Image 10 of 16

    Heavy smoke fills the air as people cross 34th Street in Herald Square on June 6, 2023, in New York City. (Gary Hershorn)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 11 of 16

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as grounds crew prepares the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 12 of 16

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 13 of 16

    Buildings and Central Park shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires in New York, US, on Tuesday. June 6, 2023. New York City is bathed in a blanket of unhealthy air as smoke from Canadian wildfires seeps across much of the eastern US and Great Lakes areas. (Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 14 of 16

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

  • NYC Smoke
    Image 15 of 16

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images))

  • Smoke over Yankee stadium
    Image 16 of 16

    Smoke over Yankee stadium (June 6, 2023) (@borgesCL/Twitter)

Niles, New York, for example, has an air quality index of 351 – considered hazardous.

How bad is the wildfire smoke in New York City?

The air quality levels in New York City are the worst in nearly 40 years.
(FOX Weather)

 

New York City is being hit especially hard by the wildfire smoke, with the Air Quality Index reaching over 210 on Tuesday evening. It's a situation is so bad, that the Big Apple hasn't experienced this level of dangerous air quality levels in nearly 40 years.

The eerie, smoky scene showed the smoke-filled Yankee Stadium before players took the field Tuesday evening. The thick haze hung around throughout the game.

NYC Smoke

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

What are the current Air Quality Alerts in New York?

A graphic showing current Air Quality Alerts in New York and along the East Coast in the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

The National Weather Service has issued Air Quality Alerts across New York State, including New York City, Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo.

However, the Air Quality Alerts aren't just limited to New York state. Air Quality Alerts are in effect for 114 million Americans from New England to the Carolinas.

Where are the cities with the worst air quality in the U.S.?

A graphic showing the cities with the worst air quality.
(FOX Weather)

 

Cities along the East Coast are reporting the worst air quality in the country. The AQI has reached hazardous levels in update New York, with Niles reporting a level of 351.

Very Unhealthy AQI levels are also reported in cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Kent County and Rolling Meadows, Delaware, and Eastern Lake Ontario, New York.

What does the air quality index mean?

This graphic shows what the air quality index means to your health.
(FOX Weather)

 

A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the Environmental Protection Agency was created.

According to AirNow.gov, the law requires any metropolitan area with a population of more than 350,000 to report air quality daily.

The Air Quality Index s we know it today was released in 1999, according to AirNow.gov. It has gone through several updates over the years, but the goal has always been the same — to offer people an easy-to-understand daily report about the air they’re breathing and indicate what air quality is dangerous.

