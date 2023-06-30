Smoky skies persist for over 100 million from Northeast to mid-Atlantic as unhealthy air quality relief nears
For the second time this month, dangerous wildfire smoke from wildfires burning in Canada has smothered major U.S. cities. Winds carried that smoke south into the Great Lakes and Midwest earlier this week, and now it's spreading out.
NEW YORK CITY – Thick wildfire smoke continued to smother the skies over 100 million Americans Friday morning, but there was some relief in sight just as the big 4th of July weekend gets under way.
Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee all had Air Quality Index (AQI) readings over 150 early Friday morning, with readings around or just under 150 in the New York City area.
This graphic shows the current air quality levels. (FOX Weather)
The unhealthy air caused health advisories to be issued for many communities and more than 120 million Americans were put under Air Quality Alerts on Thursday.
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Smoke from wildfires in Canada shrouds the sun as it sets above 42nd Street on June 29, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Smoke from wildfires in Canada shrouds buildings beyond midtown Manhattan in Queens in a view seen from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building on June 29, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Smoke from wildfires in Canada shrouds Hudson Yards and buildings on the westside of midtown Manhattan in a view seen from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building on June 29, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 29: Air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York, United States on June 29, 2023. Officials stated that the air quality may worsen in the upcoming days. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 29: Air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York, United States on June 29, 2023. Officials stated that the air quality may worsen in the upcoming days. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 29: Air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York, United States on June 29, 2023. Officials stated that the air quality may worsen in the upcoming days. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 29: Air quality is at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in New York, United States on June 29, 2023. Officials stated that the air quality may worsen in the upcoming days. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: A woman crosses 13th street in NW as smoke from the Canadian wildfires renders the cityscape amorphous in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: The Capitol dome is a hazy shape as seen from Maryland avenue in SW as smoke from the Canadian wildfires descends on the region in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
A man and woman stand in the foreground, as a hazy, wildfire smoke-covered New York city sits in the background. June 29, 2023.
(Fatih Aktas / Anadolu Agency)
Wildfire smoke turns the sky orange above Hubertus, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 29, 2023.
(Eileen Worman via Storyful)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 28: Wildfire smoke clouds the skyline on June 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago area is under an air quality alert as smoke from Canadian wildfires has covered the city for a second straight day.
(Scott Olson)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 28: Wildfire smoke clouds the skyline on June 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago area is under an air quality alert as smoke from Canadian wildfires has covered the city for a second straight day.
(Scott Olson)
A graphic showing current air quality alerts. (FOX Weather)
Hazy skies returned to New York City Thursday, and FOX Weather senior meteorologist Greg Diamond said the smoke moved in quickly, and there was a campfire-like smell in the air.
Relief in sight?
According to forecast models, Friday could be the final day of thick smoke for the Northeast and Great Lakes before the latest round starts to thin over the weekend as the northerly to northwesterly flow that ushered in rounds of smoke during the workweek will relax.
The 24-hour smoke forecast. (FOX Weather)
Until then, some communities on Friday afternoon will still see AQI readings in the unhealthy range, and health experts warn individuals should their limit outdoor activity to reduce effects.