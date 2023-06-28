Remnants of Cindy no longer expected to develop but NHC monitors new disturbance in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Cindy are no longer expected to develop into a new tropical depression or storm. But NHC forecasters are now keeping their eyes on a new disturbance that has formed on its heels.

The weak trough of low pressure that was associated with Cindy’s remnants was located about 400 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and was producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity, the NHC said.

Over the past several days, the NHC was giving the system a chance of developing into a new tropical depression (Tropical Depression Five) or even Tropical Storm Don. However, the NHC said the redevelopment of the system is no longer expected because of strong upper-level winds.

NHC monitoring new disturbance in Atlantic

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is being given a 10% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of developing over the next seven days.

On the other hand, the NHC is now monitoring a new tropical disturbance spinning over the Atlantic Ocean on the heels of Cindy’s remnants.

The area of disturbed weather, which is associated with a surface trough of low pressure, formed about 400 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, the NHC said.

Forecasters say upper-level winds are marginally conducive for the slow development of the system over the next few days while it moves to the north at around 5 mph.

The NHC is giving the system a 10% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of developing over the next seven days.