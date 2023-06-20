The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Bret continues journey across Atlantic with 2nd system on its heels
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward Caribbean as Atlantic gets active
The first alerts have been issued in the Caribbean as Tropical Storm Bret spins toward the Leeward Islands. The forecast calls for Bret to be closing in on Barbados by Thursday and holding onto tropical-storm status into the weekend as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea.
Trailing behind Tropical Storm Bret is a tropical disturbance called Invest 93L. It has a high chance of developing into something more substantial within the next couple of days.
Things to know
- How to prepare for hurricane season
- What is an invest?
- Here are the names being used during the 2023 hurricane season
Extreme heat continues cooking southern US
Nearly all of Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning as a heat wave has dragged on for nearly a week. Power regulators asked Texans to conserve energy as demand for electricity spikes. Heat alerts also extend into neighboring Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Severe storms, flooding rain threaten 2 different regions
Severe weather and flash flooding are possible in two different parts of the country Wednesday. The Great Plains have the greatest risk to see storms that could produce tornadoes, hail and damaging wind. However, parts of the Southeast also have a chance of severe storms. On top of that, these storms could dump tremendous amounts of rain and create flooding, similar to what was seen in North Carolina on Tuesday.
