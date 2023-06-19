Tropics heat up: Chances increasing for Atlantic Invest 93L to develop later this week

The tropics have come alive early in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with another tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 93L being watched for development.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), an area of showers and thunderstorms began increasing in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning. Invest 93L is several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.

The outlook for Invest 93L in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



An invest is the designation the NHC uses to identify an area of disturbed weather being investigated for possible tropical development.

The NHC gives the disturbance a 40% chance to develop over the next two days and a 50% chance of development in the next week. Further development into a tropical depression or tropical storm is possible as the system continues to move westward at about 21 mph into warmer waters.

Farther west in the Atlantic, the NHC is also tracking Tropical Depression Three. The system is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Bret – the second named storm of the season – once the winds reach at least 39 mph, and it will likely intensify into the season's first hurricane – with winds of at least 74 mph – by midweek.

