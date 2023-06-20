Tropical Depression 4 forms in Atlantic on heels of Tropical Storm Bret

What was named Invest 93L has strengthened into Tropical Depression Four over the Atlantic Ocean, following on the heels of Tropical Storm Bret, which developed earlier this week.

This marks the first time in recorded history that two tropical cyclones have formed east of the Lesser Antilles during the month of June.

Where is Tropical Depression 4?

The newly formed tropical depression is located nearly 1,400 miles east of the Caribbean islands.

The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory puts the maximum sustained winds at 35 mph.

HERE ARE THE BUZZWORDS YOU'LL BE HEARING DURING HURRICANE SEASON

The current location of Tropical Depression Four in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 4?

Tropical Depression Four is moving westward at 12 mph. It is expected to gradually turn toward the northwest during the next few days.

On this forecast track, Tropical Depression Four will remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Some strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm within a day or so, earning the name Cindy.

The forecast cone for Tropical Depression Four in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



The tropical depression is moving over waters that FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan called "freakishly warm." Warm water fuels tropical cyclones.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross noted that the warm waters and early tropical cyclone formation in this part of the Atlantic Ocean are unprecedented for this time of year, with tropical storms Arlene and Bret already roaming the basin this month.

"We've never had a system that far east in June," Norcross said in reference to Tropical Storm Bret. "And this is at least significantly caused by the extremely warm water in the eastern part of the Atlantic this year. And not just in the tropical Atlantic, but all of the eastern Atlantic has really changed the weather pattern in this way that these systems can develop this early."

OFF THE CHARTS: OCEAN SURFACE TEMPERATURES REACH RECORD HIGH

The spaghetti models for Tropical Depression Four in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Hello Cindy?

Once Tropical Depression Four's maximum sustained winds reach at least 39 mph, it will become Tropical Storm Cindy.

According to the NHC, the season's first named storm doesn't typically form until June 20, the second named storm doesn't usually develop until July 17, and the third named storm doesn't tend to form until Aug. 3, so the Atlantic is off to a very fast start this year.

NO JUNE ON RECORD HAS HAD 2 STORMS FORM IN TROPICAL ATLANTIC WATERS EAST OF CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

Tropical Depression Four formed on the heels of Tropical Storm Bret, which is swirling to the storm's west. Bret is threatening the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean late this week, though the latest forecast from the NHC indicates it is not expected to strengthen beyond a high-end tropical storm.