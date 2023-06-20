No June on record has had 2 storms form in tropical Atlantic waters east of Caribbean islands

It’s been an unusually active start to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with the development of Tropical Storm Arlene on June 2 and Tropical Storm Bret on June 19.

And spinning off to the east of Bret is another system that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eye on – Invest 93L.

The tropical disturbance moved off the coast of Africa on the heels of Bret last week and has slowly shown signs of strengthening. As a result, the NHC has upped the chances of development for Invest 93L to 70% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next seven days.

If Invest 93L gets its act together and develops into a tropical depression before it moves over the Lesser Antilles, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season could be one for the history books.

Rare June tropical Atlantic activity

According to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist and world-renowned tropical weather expert at Colorado State University, there has been no hurricane season on record in June in which two storms have formed between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

Bret, which became a tropical storm on Monday, was forecast to become a hurricane but is no longer expected to do so. It would have been only the third hurricane on record to form east of the Lesser Antilles in June. The first was storm "Two" in 1933 and then Elsa in 2021.

Two other tropical storms, Ana in 1979 and Bret in 2017 formed east of the islands.

The month of June is usually not very active in the tropics, and any named storms that do form typically develop closer to the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico , the western Caribbean Sea and near the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

Between 1851 and 2020, only 6% of tropical storms and 2% of hurricanes roamed the Atlantic during June , according to NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory data.