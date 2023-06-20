Texas regulators issue voluntary power conservation notice due to extreme heat

HOUSTON - The hotter-than-normal temperatures in Texas have caused the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to ask for energy conservation, FOX 26 Houston reported.

On Tuesday, ERCOT announced a voluntary conservation notice from 4-8 p.m. due to extreme heat and a forecast record demand.

ERCOT said the agency is not in emergency operations. A Weather Watch was issued by the agency leading up to the heat wave.

In the release, ERCOT requested all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

According to ERCOT's supply-and-demand chart, there is enough capacity in the grid to meet the forecast demand.

On Monday, ERCOT said the June peak demand record was unofficially broken, with 79,304 MW, passing last June’s record of 76,718 MW. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records. The current all-time record of 80,148 MW was set on July 20, 2022.