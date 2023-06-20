Tropical Storm Bret tracker: Current location, projected path, wind and impacts

Tropical Storm Bret is moving west across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and is no longer forecast to strengthen into a hurricane, but it will likely become a strong tropical storm as it approaches the Caribbean islands, the National Hurricane Center said late Tuesday morning.

Where is Tropical Storm Bret now?

As of Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Bret was located in the central tropical Atlantic more than 900 miles east of the Windward Islands.

An overview of the tropics in the Atlantic Basin.

What is Tropical Storm Bret's projected path?

Tropical Storm Bret will continue moving westward for the next several days. It is expected to move across the Caribbean islands by Thursday afternoon or Thursday night.

Land impacts from Tropical Storm Bret are expected to begin Thursday and last into Friday for portions of those islands, including strong wind gusts, heavy rain and a dangerous storm surge.

The latest spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic.

When will Tropical Storm Bret reach Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico could feel the effects of Tropical Storm Bret over the weekend, primarily with rain, increased wave heights, rip currents and gusty winds as the storm passes to the south of the island.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic.

How fast is Tropical Storm Bret moving?

As of Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Bret was moving westward at about 20 mph. After Bret passes through the Caribbean islands, it will begin to encounter a hostile environment and is expected to weaken, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The current location of Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic.

What is the wind speed forecast for Tropical Storm Bret?

The map below shows the probability of tropical-storm-force winds along the path of Bret.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.

The probability of tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) along the path of Bret.

How often do Hurricane Hunters fly for Tropical Storm Bret?

The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to begin investigating Tropical Storm Bret on Wednesday afternoon. The reconnaissance flights will continue as needed until Bret is no longer a threat to land.

