Parts of Texas to get brief break from triple-digit heat this week

Texas has been sweltering for nearly a week, with new record high temperatures being set nearly every day. Part of the state will get a little relief from those triple digits starting Thursday through the weekend.

High pressure has anchored the heat over the south-central U.S. since last week. That dome of heat forced much of Texas and parts of Oklahoma over the century mark, with feels-like temperatures soaring as high as 120.

The stubborn high is not budging. More than 40 daily records are in jeopardy across the Lone Star State this week. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, Texas, the city not only beat the daily record Tuesday but also broke its all-time heat record with 114.

"Although this area is accustomed to extreme heat in the summer, this unusually hot and humid weather so early in the season is not common," explained the FOX Forecast Center.

Heat records in jeopardy this week.

(FOX Weather)



A brief break

Some in east Texas will get a break as an upper air disturbance will stir up some clouds and thunderstorms, cooling the area down a bit on Thursday. Another one drops in on Friday.

Unfortunately, the humidity will add to the heat, making the air feel warmer than it is. That is the heat index.

Temperatures start heading back up on Saturday. By Sunday, much of the state will be in triple digits again. NOAA's long-range forecast shows Texas stays "very likely warmer" through the end of the month.

