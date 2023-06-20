Watch: Yellowstone bison fend off wolves from young calf

A video released Friday captured the moment a bison calf was nearly brought down by wolves in Yellowstone National Park.

Shot by wildlife photographer and guide Michael Sypniewski, the video starts with a copper-colored calf standing seemingly alone in a field. According to Sypniewski, the calf was sleeping on the outskirts of its herd.

Soon, a wolf appears behind the calf and resumes an earlier attack that had originally been shielded from camera view.

The three animals fight, with each of the wolves on each side of the calf, biting the baby bison. While only a baby, the bison is about the same size as the adult wolves.

As a third wolf runs toward the animals, two adult bison run toward the calf to protect it, appearing to nearly trample it in the process. They position themselves on each side of the calf, shielding it from the nearby wolves.

Sypniewski shared on Instagram that the wolves were part of the Junction Butte Pack. According to the NPS, the pack traverses the northern range of Yellowstone National Park, and they are the most viewed wolf pack in the world.

Wolves, along with grizzly bears, are the only large predators of adult bison, the NPS added.

Bison are the largest land mammal in North America, according to the NPS. Males typically weigh up to 2,000 lbs and stand six feet tall, while females weigh up to 1,100 lbs and stand four to five feet tall. At birth, baby bison weigh 30 to 70 lbs.

The NPS said bison make up between 7-14% of the wolves’ diet during the spring and summer, respectively.