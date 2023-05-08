Yellowstone warns against approaching animals after video shows men getting dangerously close to bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – "Dude, that thing will kill you!"

That’s what an emergency room nurse can be heard yelling as two men were caught on video approaching a pair of wild bison inside Yellowstone National Park earlier this month.

The video, recorded by emergency room nurse Heidi Irby, shows the men breaching park guidance and approaching the wild animals and coming within touching distance so they could snap a few photos.

In the background of the video, Irby can be heard saying, "Are they serious? Oh my God. I’m going to be a first responder."

Then, as the men moved closer to the bison, Irby could be heard saying, "Dude, that thing will kill you!"

According to Storyful, Irby and her husband were visiting Yellowstone National Park for the first time to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

But while they were trying to enjoy the beauty of one of the U.S.'s most popular national parks, she began to worry that she would soon have to intervene.

"As an ER nurse, my heart was pounding because I thought I’d have to save that man’s life after the bison retaliated," she told Storyful.

No, you can’t pet the wild animals at Yellowstone National Park

It's a good idea to stay away from animals such as bears, wolves and coyotes when visiting Yellowstone National Park. However, moose, elk and bison can be just as dangerous.

The National Park Service says the best way to stay safe while observing wildlife is to give the animals plenty of room to move.

The NPS says many parks require you to stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves.

In general, the NPS warns that if an animal reacts to your presence, you’re too close.

"And if you’re close enough for a selfie, you’re definitely too close," the NPS said.

As a reminder, the NPS says it’s illegal to feed, touch, tease, frighten or intentionally disturb wildlife.