Cat reunites with owner after going missing in California wildfire 6 years ago

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - It is often said that cats have nine lives and that seems to be true of one feline from Sonoma County, California.

A brown tabby named Ozzie is finally back home in Kenwood after going missing for six years.

His owner, Patricia Duane, told KTVU FOX 2 they lost Ozzie during the chaos of evacuating the home during the Nuns Fire back in 2017. Duane searched for Ozzie for months, and finally assumed he had perished in the wildfire, which burned Duane's outbuildings and fencing on her property.

Then on Monday, a rescue called "Forgotten Felines" contacted Duane after scanning the microchip of a cat that was brought in. It was Ozzie.

Duane tells us she couldn’t believe it and is so grateful to have her beloved "Oz" home. She has no idea what he has been up to the past 6 years but said he has been purring up a storm ever since they were reunited.