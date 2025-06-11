Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flash flood threat grows in Texas, expands to Upper Midwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous multiday flood threat continues in Texas as risk grows in Minneapolis

The threat of flooding continues to grow for portions of Texas in the southern Plains, while the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area in the Upper Midwest is also at risk of seeing torrential rain this week.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has upgraded Wednesday's flash flood risk to a Level 3 out of 4 in Central Texas, including Austin, Waco and College Station.

This graphic shows the flood threat in the southern Plains and Southeast through Friday, June 13.

(FOX Weather)



The threat of flash flooding is also increasing for parts of the Upper Midwest, with a Level 2 out of 4 risk issued for Thursday and into Friday morning, including the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

Widespread forecast rain totals of 1-3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Tropical Storm Dalila could form in Eastern Pacific by end of week as hurricane season continues fast start

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season is running a month ahead of schedule in terms of named tropical cyclones, and odds continue to increase that a fourth named storm could form in the basin by the end of the week.

Barbara became a post-tropical area of low pressure Tuesday night as it tracked over cooler waters, while Cosme is forecast to follow Barbara and become a remnant area of low pressure later Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles south of southern Mexico that has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Dalila later this week or over the weekend.

A second area to watch has also been identified for possible development offshore of southern Mexico and Central America over the next week.

Colorado State University to release updated Atlantic hurricane season outlook

Colorado State University (CSU) is scheduled to release its second updated outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. This is the second of four annual forecasts issued by the university; the first was released in April.

In its initial April outlook, CSU had forecast an active season with 17 named storms and nine hurricanes. Its latest update may reveal potential changes to those numbers.

CSU's forecasts consider several key factors, including sea-surface temperatures in crucial regions such as the Main Development Region (MDR), which encompasses both its western and eastern portions. It also analyzes temperatures in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of America.

CSU's initial forecast last year was its most aggressive preseason forecast ever, calling for 23 named storms. The 2024 season ultimately proved to be extremely active.

Watch: Dolphin gives birth to first dolphin calf at Chicago zoo in over 10 years

A dolphin made waves late Saturday night when she gave birth to the first dolphin calf born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in more than a decade.

Footage of the joyous moment shows a pregnant Allie, a 38-year-old bottlenose dolphin, and her friend Tapeko swimming around a tank as Allie pushes to deliver her calf.

After the calf emerges, Tapeko, an experienced mother, quickly escorts the baby as it swims to the surface to take in its first breath of fresh air.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.