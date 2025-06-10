Severe weather possible along East Coast with millions along I-95 corridor facing damaging wind threat

NEW YORK – Millions of people living along the East Coast are again at risk of seeing severe weather and flooding on Tuesday, one day after a possible tornado left significant damage in western New York.

The central and eastern U.S. has been rocked by numerous severe weather reports over the last several days, including deadly storms in Mississippi and Georgia, and possible tornadoes in Oklahoma and Virginia.

Deadly storms also tore across portions of Texas, producing 100-mph wind gusts and grapefruit-sized hail.

The FOX Forecast Center said that as a cold front continues to march off to the east, thunderstorms will likely fire up along with it as we get into the afternoon hours.

With daytime heating and plentiful moisture due to southerly winds ahead of the cold front, storms that develop may turn severe.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlighted the East Coast from Georgia in the Southeast to Massachusetts in New England under a Level 1 out of 5 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes cities like Savannah in Georgia, Norfolk in Virginia, Philadelphia, New York City and Hartford in Connecticut.

However, it only takes one storm to turn lives upside down and have significant impacts. So, be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to be alerted to severe weather in your area.

The FOX Forecast Center said that storms that develop on Tuesday could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

This graphic shows the flood threat in the Northeast on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Flash flooding is also a concern, with some Flash Flood Warnings being issued earlier on Tuesday morning.

"Later (Tuesday), we may see flash flooding because the ground is pretty saturated and some of these storms may produce an inch, two inches of rain, and it will be just enough," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said.

Since the thunderstorms will be isolated, it could be difficult to pinpoint locations with the higher flood threat on Tuesday.

"It’s really tough to figure out the where, because these are isolated severe storms that will be developing this afternoon, and not everyone will see this type of weather," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

"But, if we get an isolated severe storm in New York City or Boston, not only do we have an oversaturated environment, but we have an urban environment. And so we just need to watch out for that flood potential," warned Merwin.