Published

Severe weather possible along East Coast with millions along I-95 corridor facing damaging wind threat

The central and eastern U.S. has been rocked by numerous severe weather reports over the last several days, including deadly storms in Mississippi and Georgia, and possible tornadoes in Oklahoma and Virginia. Deadly storms also tore across portions of Texas, producing 100-mph wind gusts and grapefruit-sized hail.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Millions of people on the East Coast from the Southeast to the Northeast are facing another severe weather threat on Tuesday.

Millions along East Coast on alert for more severe weather on Tuesday

Millions of people on the East Coast from the Southeast to the Northeast are facing another severe weather threat on Tuesday.

NEW YORK – Millions of people living along the East Coast are again at risk of seeing severe weather and flooding on Tuesday, one day after a possible tornado left significant damage in western New York.

  This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025.
    Image 1 of 18

    This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (@weather_buffalo via Storyful)

  • This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025.
    Image 2 of 18

    This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (@weather_buffalo via Storyful)

  • This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025.
    Image 3 of 18

    This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (@weather_buffalo via Storyful)

  • This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025.
    Image 4 of 18

    This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (@weather_buffalo via Storyful)

  • This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025.
    Image 5 of 18

    This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (@weather_buffalo via Storyful)

  • This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025.
    Image 6 of 18

    This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (@weather_buffalo via Storyful)

  • This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025.
    Image 7 of 18

    This image comes from drone video that captured the aftermath of a tornado-warned storm in Cattaraugus County, New York, on Monday, June 9, 2025. (@weather_buffalo via Storyful)

  This image shows flooding in Washington County, Arkansas, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
    Image 8 of 18

    This image shows flooding in Washington County, Arkansas, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Washington County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  This image shows a tree that was brought down in Washington County, Arkansas, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
    Image 9 of 18

    This image shows a tree that was brought down in Washington County, Arkansas, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

  This image shows a tree that was brought down during severe weather in Roswell, Georgia, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
    Image 10 of 18

    This image shows a tree that was brought down during severe weather in Roswell, Georgia, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Roswell Police Department/Facebook)

  This image shows power lines that were brought down during severe weather in Roswell, Georgia, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
    Image 11 of 18

    This image shows power lines that were brought down during severe weather in Roswell, Georgia, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Roswell Police Department/Facebook)

  Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma
    Image 12 of 18

    Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 7, 2025. (Derrick James / @dljames0001 / X)

  • Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma
    Image 13 of 18

    Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 7, 2025. (Derrick James / @dljames0001 / X)

  • Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma
    Image 14 of 18

    Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 7, 2025. (Derrick James / @dljames0001 / X)

  • Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma
    Image 15 of 18

    Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 7, 2025. (Derrick James / @dljames0001 / X)

  • Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma
    Image 16 of 18

    Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 7, 2025. (Derrick James / @dljames0001 / X)

  • Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma
    Image 17 of 18

    Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 7, 2025. (Derrick James / @dljames0001 / X)

  • Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma
    Image 18 of 18

    Apparent Tornado damage in McAlester, Oklahoma on June 7, 2025. (Derrick James / @dljames0001 / X)

The central and eastern U.S. has been rocked by numerous severe weather reports over the last several days, including deadly storms in Mississippi and Georgia, and possible tornadoes in Oklahoma and Virginia.

Deadly storms also tore across portions of Texas, producing 100-mph wind gusts and grapefruit-sized hail.

WATCH VS. WARNING: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THESE WEATHER TERMS THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

This animated graphic shows the severe weather threat along the East Coast on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

This animated graphic shows the severe weather threat along the East Coast on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

(FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said that as a cold front continues to march off to the east, thunderstorms will likely fire up along with it as we get into the afternoon hours.

With daytime heating and plentiful moisture due to southerly winds ahead of the cold front, storms that develop may turn severe.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlighted the East Coast from Georgia in the Southeast to Massachusetts in New England under a Level 1 out of 5 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

HOW PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIALS NOTIFY YOU DURING SEVERE WEATHER EMERGENCIES

A large lightning strike was captured amid severe weather in Texas

This includes cities like Savannah in Georgia, Norfolk in Virginia, Philadelphia, New York City and Hartford in Connecticut.

However, it only takes one storm to turn lives upside down and have significant impacts. So, be sure to download the free FOX Weather app and enable notifications to be alerted to severe weather in your area.

The FOX Forecast Center said that storms that develop on Tuesday could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

WHY DOES THE SKY SOMETIMES TURN GREEN DURING THUNDERSTORMS?

This graphic shows the flood threat in the Northeast on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)

 

Flash flooding is also a concern, with some Flash Flood Warnings being issued earlier on Tuesday morning.

"Later (Tuesday), we may see flash flooding because the ground is pretty saturated and some of these storms may produce an inch, two inches of rain, and it will be just enough," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said.

Since the thunderstorms will be isolated, it could be difficult to pinpoint locations with the higher flood threat on Tuesday.

"It’s really tough to figure out the where, because these are isolated severe storms that will be developing this afternoon, and not everyone will see this type of weather," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. 

"But, if we get an isolated severe storm in New York City or Boston, not only do we have an oversaturated environment, but we have an urban environment. And so we just need to watch out for that flood potential," warned Merwin.

Tags
Loading...