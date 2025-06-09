Severe weather, flooding threaten millions from Gulf Coast to Northeast

A new workweek is ushering in a new severe weather threat for millions of Americans from the Gulf Coast in the Southeast northward into New York state in the Northeast.

It’s been a wild few days in terms of severe weather impacts, including deadly storms that tore across portions of Mississippi and Georgia over the weekend, and a reported tornado that tore through an Oklahoma city last week.

And on Sunday, Texas was hammered by powerful storms producing 100-mph wind gusts and grapefruit-sized hail. There were also reports of possible tornadoes in Virginia on Sunday.

On the heels of another wet weekend in the Northeast, another area of low pressure will strengthen as it sweeps across Canada and moves off to the east as we enter into the new workweek.

The cold front associated with the system will stretch across the Midwest and eventually push into the Northeast on Monday.

The stronger front will move through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, bringing more chances of rain and some strong to severe thunderstorms. The FOX Forecast Center said the main threat from storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado can't be ruled out in parts of the Ohio Valley and Northeast.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Northeast on Monday, June 9, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible across the Southeast on Monday, putting millions of people from the Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley at risk.

However, the FOX Forecast Center said that the intensity of the storms won't be near what has been experienced over the last several days in the region.

Storms were firing up in the Southeast early Monday, and more are expected as the storm system continues on its journey off to the east.

By Monday afternoon, the system should help trigger additional storms as it moves into a warm and humid environment.

The best potential for severe storms may set up across parts of central Mississippi and Alabama, where conditions could become more favorable for stronger and more organized storms. However, there is still some uncertainty about how fast this system will move, which will impact where the highest risk will develop.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the Southeast on Monday, June 9, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Depending on the evolution of the storms on Monday, there could be an increase in the severe weather threat level. The main threats from storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts.

Cities at risk of severe storms on Monday in the Southeast include Jackson and Tupelo in Mississippi, Mobile and Montgomery in Alabama, Atlanta and Savannah in Georgia, Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee, Columbia in South Carolina and Charlotte in North Carolina.

Millions at risk of flash flooding on Monday

It's not only the severe weather that's putting millions of people on alert as the new workweek gets underway. Torrential rain could lead to some flash flooding across portions of the Southeast and Northeast.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has placed a large portion of the Great Lakes region and interior Northeast in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat on Monday.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in the Northeast on Monday, June 9, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said a narrow band of deep moisture and instability will help to support periods of heavy rain, with rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour possible.

The greatest risk of heavy rainfall and possible flooding will focus on Pennsylvania and western and central New York, which is where storms may train, or move repeatedly over the same areas.

This will increase the risk of flooding. As a result, Flood Watches have been issued from north-central Pennsylvania, including Scranton, into much of western and central New York, including Syracuse.

This graphic shows the flood alerts in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



There is also a growing flood concern in the Southeast on Monday.

The WPC placed portions of six states in the Southeast in a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood threat on Monday. This threat zone includes cities such as Montgomery and Mobile in Alabama, Tallahassee in Florida and Atlanta in Georgia.

