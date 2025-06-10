Watch: Dolphin gives birth to first dolphin calf at Chicago zoo in over 10 years

CHICAGO – A dolphin made waves late Saturday night when she gave birth to the first dolphin calf born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago in more than a decade.

Footage of the joyous moment shows a pregnant Allie, a 38-year-old bottlenose dolphin, and her friend Tapeko swimming around a tank as Allie pushes to deliver her calf.

After the calf emerges, Tapeko, an experienced mother, quickly escorts the baby as it swims to the surface to take in its first breath of fresh air.

The calf weighs between 33 and 37 pounds and measures about 45-47 inches long, according to zoo officials.

They noted that the animal learned critical skills, such as knowing how to swim to the surface, learning how to move its hind tail and finding its mother’s slipstream to help its movement, within the first hour of its birth.

"So far, both mom and baby appear healthy and thriving!" zoo officials said.

Bottlenose dolphins begin to reproduce when they are between 5 and 15 years old, according to NOAA. Female dolphins are pregnant for about one year and reproduce every 3-6 years, on average.

Calves stay with their mothers for about 3-6 years, nursing for the first 20 months, NOAA noted.