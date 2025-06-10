Invasive ant species that can cause anaphylaxis reported in nearly 20 states

The Asian needle ant, a species that's invasive in the U.S. and whose sting can cause anaphylaxis in humans, is now being reported in almost half the country.

According to antmaps.org, the Asian needle ant has been confirmed in 19 states, with an additional sighting that needs verification, potentially bringing the total number of states impacted to 20.

The Asian needle ant is native to Asia, given its name, but has been established in the southeastern U.S. since 1932, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Now, the stinging ant has spread beyond the Southeast and has been reported in Washington, Wisconsin, Ohio and all along the Eastern and Southeastern Seaboard.

In April, the Asian needle ant was getting renewed attention for its ability to cause anaphylaxis in some people.

"It gets a little bit more serious when the sting of an insect can be life-threatening to people who suffer anaphylaxis," said Dan Suiter , an Orkin distinguished professor of Urban Entomology at the University of Georgia.

Suiter said the Asian needle ant isn’t aggressive by nature, but it will sting if it gets under your clothing.

Last year, Suiter received three calls from people who had experienced anaphylaxis after being stung by an Asian needle ant.

Not everyone will experience this life-threatening condition if they're stung by the ant, but Suiter said if you've reacted adversely to another insect's sting, like a yellow jacket or a honeybee, and carry an Epipen at doctor's recommendation, you should be aware of the Asian needle ant.

Suiter said it's very important to get these ants professionally identified if you believe they're a problem in your area.

"You can collect it, get a picture of it," Suiter said. "Send it to an extension agent."

In addition to its impact on humans, the Asian needle ant also wipes out other native ant species in an area that could be important to seed dispersal, according to the USDA.

If someone gets stung by an Asian needle ant and suffers symptoms such as the ones listed below, they may experience anaphylaxis, according to the USDA.

