Venomous invasive pest triggering anaphylaxis warning in Southeast
In addition to its negative impact on humans, the Asian needle ant also wipes out other native ant species in an area that could be important to seed dispersal, according to the USDA.
A stinging ant species that can cause anaphylaxis in humans and has been found in the U.S. for 90 years is getting renewed attention.
The Asian needle ant is native to Asia, given its name, but has been established in the Southeastern U.S. since 1932, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
The pest is present in Georgia, as well as in other Southeastern states along the Eastern Seaboard.
"We are now considering it a medically important pest," said Dan Suiter, an Orkin distinguished professor of Urban Entomology at the University of Georgia.
Ants are typically seen as a nuisance, especially when they invade homes or businesses. But the Asian needle ant poses a more serious threat - one that goes beyond inconvenience.
"It gets a little bit more serious when the sting of an insect can be life-threatening to people who suffer anaphylaxis," Suiter said.
In addition to serving as an Orkin professor of entomology at UGA, Suiter is also an extension entomologist, working closely with homeowners and pest control professionals to identify various insect species.
In 2024, Suiter said he received three calls from people who suffered anaphylaxis after a sting from an Asian needle ant.
The professor said when he starts seeing trends like this, it starts getting attention.
Suiter said the Asian needle ant isn’t aggressive by nature, but it will sting if it gets under your clothing.
ICONIC 'TREE OF LIFE' THAT DEFIED GRAVITY FOR YEARS ALONG WASHINGTON BEACH TAKES LAST STAND
Symptoms of anaphylaxis
If someone gets stung by an Asian needle ant and suffers symptoms such as the ones listed below, they may experience anaphylaxis, according to the USDA.
- Swelling of the tongue or throat
- Constriction of the airway, difficulty breathing, wheezing
- Weak or rapid heart rate
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
- Skin reactions like hives, itching, flushed or paled skin
- Low blood pressure
- Dizziness or fainting
- Psychological symptoms
There’s no scientific way to predict who will experience anaphylaxis after an Asian needle ant sting and who won’t.
Suiter said if you've reacted adversely to another insect's sting, like a yellow jacket or a honeybee, and carry an Epipen at doctor's recommendation, you should be aware of the Asian needle ant.
WATCH: BAREFOOT FLORIDA MAN WRANGLES ALLIGATOR FROM SIDE OF BUSY INTERSTATE
Asian needle ant behaviors and habitat
Asian needle ants live in logs or firewood, but they can also be found under stones and within leaf litter.
Suiter said the ants love hardwood environments.
They're very small, only about three-sixteenths of an inch, according to Suiter. Their peak activity is in the summer months, mainly in July and August.
He said the ants stick to the ground and don't trail like other ants. They walk chaotically and typically are alone.
"This critter kind of wanders around," Suiter said. "It looks lost."
THE BEST CAMPING SPOTS IN AMERICA IN 2025
The importance of identification
He stressed the importance of having the Asian needle ant properly identified by an entomologist.
"You can collect it, get a picture of it," Suiter said. "Send it to an extension agent."
He said your nearest university extension agent can get it to an entomologist to be identified.
"There are probably three or four dozen species of ants here, just here in Georgia," Suiter said. "So identification is critically important."
In addition to its impacts on humans, the Asian needle ant also wipes out other native ant species in an area that could be important to seed dispersal, according to the USDA.
While they're tiny, it's still important to recognize that their invasive nature is problematic. "So anacondas and boa constrictors in the Everglades are important," Suiter said. "But ant species like this can come in and kind of decimate the local ecology."
He said these ants can also affect plants.
GLOBS OF SEAWEED WASH ASHORE IN MIAMI BEACH AHEAD OF SARGASSUM SEASON
How to minimize the impacts
After the Asian needle ant has been identified, Suiter said there are a few ways to manage the number of ants around.
Cleaning up loose logs or firewood and keeping them dry and off the ground can help.
He said a technique called baiting can help control the populations as well.
Suiter said pest control companies are best for this because they have products homeowners don't have access to.