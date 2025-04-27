Search
Earth & Space
The best camping spots in America in 2025

According to Campstop, the top campground in the U.S. in 2025 is the Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona. Other top camping locations include spots in Texas, Tennessee and New York.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
As the temperatures warm up, there are more opportunities to get outside and enjoy nature

If you’re looking for an adventure, Campspot has a list of the best-rated campgrounds throughout the U.S.

While there are many options throughout the country to visit, Campspot offers a unique opportunity to search for the best campgrounds tailored to your desires. Campspot is a software company that provides research on campgrounds in the U.S. and ranks the best areas to visit in 2025.

According to Campstop, the top campground in the U.S. in 2025 is the Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona. It is about an hour and a half from Phoenix, where the temperatures tend to skyrocket. 

You can bring your RV to the campground for a getaway or purchase a furnished rental cottage. In addition, visitors can access a clubhouse, pool, waterpark, and more amenities.

Luckily, current weather conditions bring the ideal environment for travelers looking for a fun getaway. This week, the FOX Forecast Center predicts the area will see a high temperature of 83 degrees at the campgrounds.

SEDONA, AZ - APRIL 20: Overcast skies are seen over Sedona as the sunsets over the Verde Valley region, as people watch the sunset from atop of the summit of the Airport Mesa Loop Trail on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Sedona, AZ. In early April, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order emphasizing enhanced physical distance and encouraging Arizonans to stay at home an order, that is in effect until April 30.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, located in Gardiner, New York, is another Campspot award winner as one of the top campgrounds.

The park is 25 minutes from Poughkeepsie in upstate New York, where there is a plethora of natural beauty. The park offers endless options, such as an arcade, waterpark, and special events to enjoy your stay.

Below is the list of top camping spots this year, according to Campspot. 

