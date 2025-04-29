Search
Watch: Barefoot Florida man wrangles alligator from side of busy interstate

"Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A local alligator wrangler called the Blue Collar Brawler was caught on camera wrestling an alligator from the media of Interstate 95 on Sunday. 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. If you've never seen a barefoot man wrestle an alligator from the side of a Florida interstate, look no further. 

Video captured on Sunday in Jacksonville shows a local alligator wrangler barefoot corralling a large gator from the median of Interstate 95. 

At the start of the video, the Blue Collar Brawler runs up to an alligator sitting in the grassy median of the highway, as cars zoom past. 

(@JSOPIO/X / FOX Weather)

The barefoot man, holding a pole to snare the reptile, attempts to catch it a few times as the angry alligator snaps at him.

After snaring the alligator with the pole, the Blue Collar Brawler drags the alligator onto the side of the interstate. 

The creature flips and rolls a few times in an effort to be freed from the snare pole's grasp. 

The brawler gets a good grip on the reptile before holding its snout shut and securing it closed.

Doug Hay sprang into action to save a bald eagle in distress behind his Florida home. He spoke to FOX 13 Tampa Bay about the wild encounter. 

"If you were cruising down I-95/I-295 on the Southside yesterday and thought you saw a barefoot man wrestling a giant alligator in the median – nope, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you. That really happened," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post

In the next cut of the video, the brawler and a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer pick up the massive alligator and load it onto the back of a truck. 

"Never in my wildest dreams," someone from behind the camera says, as the Blue Collar Brawler laughs. 

At the end of the video, the Blue Collar Brawler jokingly waves traffic on by, as if to say, "nothing to see here."

(@JSOPIO/X / FOX Weather)

"Just another totally normal day in the Sunshine State," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in the Facebook post.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Highway Patrol and the Blue Collar Brawler collaborated to apprehend the reptile. 

