Invasive species posing 'extreme threat' found near popular summer vacation spot

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Authorities are on alert as invasive golden mussels were recently found on a boat just before it launched into Lake Tahoe.

Golden mussels are hazardous to the Lake Tahoe ecosystem, recreation and water quality, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) said. Invasive mussels can reproduce rapidly and could overwhelm and damage their environment.

Officials discovered the species on May 30, when a 46-foot boat was at an inspection station in Alpine Meadows, California, according to the TRPA.

"Golden mussels pose an extreme threat to Lake Tahoe and the waters of the region, and it is critical that everyone stay vigilant and always Clean, Drain, and Dry all watercraft and equipment when visiting new areas," said Dennis Zabaglo, aquatic invasive species program manager for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The mandatory inspection of boats and other watercraft hoping to enter Lake Tahoe was put into place this spring, after golden mussels were discovered a few hours away from the Tahoe Basin.

"With the support of boaters and paddlers, we have kept Lake Tahoe safe from many invasive species, but the survivability of golden mussel and their proximity to Tahoe make them a greater threat than other aquatic invasive species," said Chris Killian, aquatic invasive species program manager for the Tahoe Resource Conservation District.

How invasive golden mussels can pose a threat

Originally from parts of Southeast Asia, the dime-sized golden mussels are capable of disrupting recreational activities and local economies in environments where they do not have a natural predator, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

They noted that the mussels can displace native species and sport fish, as they can eat large amounts of microscopic plants and animals those organisms depend on.

The mussels can also jeopardize the flow of water to local municipalities, farms and power plants, due to their ability to multiply quickly and clog water intakes and fish screens. California State Parks noted that the animals could also impact the flow of water in dams, which could impact how those dams generate electricity for local communities.

Additionally, the mussels, which can survive 10 days out of water, can quickly attach themselves to and colonize hard surfaces on boats and other marine vessels, leading to engines becoming clogged. Vessels going from one body of water to another can lead to the spread of the highly invasive mussel species, increasing the impact of the mussels.

California State Parks officials said the mussels were likely introduced to the Golden State by a ship traveling from an international port.