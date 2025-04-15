California quarantines boats in 2 lakes to protect fisheries, water supply from invasive mussel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Boats and other marine vessels entering two California lakes will now be inspected then quarantined for 30 days to help prevent the spread of an invasive species of mussel.

The move applies to all trailered and motorized vessels launching into Folsom Lake and Lake Clementine, which are located northeast of Sacramento.

Officials will check the vessels for evidence of a mussel species known as golden mussels; creatures that made their first known appearance in North America when they were discovered in October 2024 in the Port of Stockton. The port is located less than 100 miles from Lake Folsom.

Originally from parts of Southeast Asia, the dime-sized animals are capable of disrupting recreational activities and local economies in environments where they do not have a natural predator, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

They noted that the mussels can displace native species and sport fish, as they can eat large amounts of microscopic plants and animals those organisms depend on.

The mussels can also jeopardize the flow of water to local municipalities, farms and power plants, due to their ability to multiply quickly and clog water intakes and fish screens.

Additionally, the animals can quickly attach themselves to and colonize hard surfaces on boats and other marine vessels, leading to engines becoming clogged. Vessels going from one body of water to another can lead to the spread of the highly invasive mussel species, increasing the impact of the mussels.

For example, Folsom Lake is a reservoir formed by Folsom Dam, which produces electricity for many California residents. If golden mussels were to make their way into the lake, their infestation could impact the power generation at the dam, according to the California State Parks.

"California State Parks is working with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and numerous state agencies to take critical steps to prevent golden mussels from infesting Folsom Lake and Lake Clementine," said Folsom Lake SRA Superintendent Mike Howard. "We thank boaters for their understanding as we implement the new procedures and are working to make the inspection processes as efficient as possible."

He added that the prevention measures are a better alternative to closing the lakes to vessels or a golden mussel infestation.

California State Parks officials said the mussels were likely introduced to the Golden State by a ship traveling from an international port.