Tropical Storm Dalila could form in Eastern Pacific by end of week as hurricane season continues fast start

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season is running a month ahead of schedule in terms of named tropical cyclones, and odds continue to increase that a fourth named storm could form in the basin by the end of the week.

The average date of the first hurricane in the Eastern Pacific is June 26, but the 2025 season has already seen its first hurricane develop in Barbara, which briefly reached Category 1 strength on Monday. Barbara became a post-tropical area of low pressure Tuesday night as it tracked over cooler waters, which are unable to sustain tropical storms.

This graphic shows areas of tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Tropical Storm Cosme to weaken into remnant area of low pressure

Similarly, Tropical Storm Cosme, which is spinning more than 500 miles southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, is forecast to follow Barbara and become a remnant area of low pressure later Wednesday morning as it moves over cold and inhospitable waters, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

After forming over the weekend, the NHC expects Cosme to completely dissipate by late Thursday or Friday, with no impacts to land.

This graphic shows the expected track of Tropical Storm Cosme.

Tropical Storm Dalila likely to form later this week or this weekend

Meanwhile, the NHC is monitoring a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles south of southern Mexico.

This area to watch has a low chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next two days and a high chance in the next seven days.

If it attains tropical storm status, it will be named Dalila. It is expected to take a similar track as Barbara, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic shows an area to watch in the Eastern Pacific Ocean that is expected to develop in the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)



Second area to watch in Eastern Pacific

Early Wednesday morning, the NHC identified a second area to watch for tropical development in the Eastern Pacific due east of the first area to watch, offshore of southern Mexico and Central America.

This area is being given a low chance of development over the next seven days.