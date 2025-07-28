Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Uptick in Atlantic tropics looms as potential derecho threatens Plains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, July 28, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Uptick in tropical development possible in Atlantic Basin as we head into first part of August

It’s been a quiet start to the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season , but all that could change dramatically as we head into the first part of August.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring two areas for possible tropical development over the next 10 days or so – one being in the Atlantic and one in the Gulf.

This graphic shows information on possible tropical development at the start of August.

(FOX Weather)



Heat dome brings life-threatening temperatures to millions across Southeast, Florida

July will make a potentially record-breaking exit this week as a heat dome will create triple-digit feels-like temperatures for millions from Florida to Virginia , prompting heat alerts across the East Coast.

A massive "dome" of high pressure known as a heat dome has shifted to the Southeast , bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures this week.

On Sunday, Tampa , Florida, soared to 100 degrees by 3:30 p.m., breaking the Florida city’s all-time record-high temperature since recordkeeping began in 1890.

Potential derecho threatens northern Plains on Monday

A derecho is expected to blast across portions of the northern Plains on Monday, with the potential for several wind gusts of over 75 mph. A few tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

Additional scattered severe thunderstorms could also produce damaging winds and hail farther west across portions of Montana.

This graphic shows the severe storm threat on Monday, July 28, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Massive tornado spotted tearing through South Dakota

A dramatic video recorded in South Dakota on Sunday shows a massive tornado spinning across the landscape during severe weather.

The incredible video, shared by exclusive FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic , shows the tornado spinning across the area in Watertown and destroying at least one building.

