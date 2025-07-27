Tropical Storm Iona forms south of Hawaii in Central Pacific

HONOLULU – Tropical Storm Iona formed south of Hawaii in the Central Pacific Ocean on Sunday evening.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Iona's maximum sustained winds reached 40 mph, officially designating it as a tropical storm.

A tropical storm is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph – an upgrade from a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Iona is currently located about 960 miles southeast of Honolulu and is moving off to the west at 10 mph, with maximumsustained wind speeds of 50 mph.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the latest information on Tropical Storm Iona in the Central Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



According to the NHC, Iona is expected to strengthen over the next 48 hours and develop into a hurricane by Monday night, before weakening Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Iona in the Central Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said Tropical Storm Iona is expected to stay well south of the Hawaiian Islands.

This story is developing. Check back frequently for updates.