Dangerous heat dome begins baking more than 125 million across Southeast

July will make a potentially record-breaking exit this week as a heat dome will create triple-digit feels-like temperatures for millions from Florida to Virginia, prompting heat alerts across the East Coast.

A massive "dome" of high pressure known as a heat dome continues to shift extreme temperatures around the U.S. Now, it’s the Southeast feeling the heat.

On Sunday, areas from southern Georgia to southeastern Virginia will feel the most oppressive heat, where Extreme Heat Warnings are in place.

"We are dealing with a lot of heat alerts once again, Extreme Heat Warnings over into the Carolinas for (Sunday), once again, as well as a bit into Florida. That's where the extreme heat is going to be kind of parking itself today, tomorrow, and potentially even into Wednesday," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney said.

Monday will be the most brutal day, with record highs possible and an extreme heat risk for more than 30 million people, according to NOAA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's HeatRisk forecast.

High temperatures above 95 degrees by population through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, high temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s, with heat indices as high as 120 degrees.

Areas across the Southeast could see record-high temperatures. If Charlotte, North Carolina, hits 100 degrees, it will be the first time in 20 years. Nashville, Tennessee, and Jacksonville, Florida, could also surpass 100 degrees this week.

In the Carolinas, heat advisories were expanded on Sunday to include most areas east of the mountains.

City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials are warning residents and visitors to stay cool and safe.

"If you are out and about, be sure to find air-conditioned spaces, wear loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid the midday heat," County officials wrote on Facebook this weekend.

Cooling centers are open at Senior Centers and some Charlotte-Mecklenburg library locations.

Potential record highs on Monday.

(FOX Weather)



For once, South Florida is the only part of Florida not included in heat alerts lasting through Tuesday. The heat will build early this week, with highs for Orlando flirting with triple digits by Tuesday.

Where is the heat dome headed next?

For the Southeast, heat relief won't arrive until next weekend, with the highest temperatures expected through midweek.

Froney said this area of high pressure packing extreme heat will next move back toward the western U.S.

"We've been talking about this for about a week now. Just a couple of days ago, it was over the Northeast. Now it's shifted back south. It's going to move back towards the west in the coming days," she said.

With extreme heat in the forecast, anyone spending time outdoors should take steps to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Young children and babies, along with older adults, should avoid prolonged time outdoors. When outdoors, it's important to drink plenty of water with electrolytes and spend time in the shade.

For your pets, if the sidewalk or road is too hot for your hands after several seconds, it's too hot for your dogs to be walking on.