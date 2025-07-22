Know your heat terminology: Extreme Heat Warning, Extreme Heat Watch and Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service is using new heat alert terminology during the summer to improve public awareness and understanding of what the weather service says is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the country, annually.

The agency has retired the terms "Excessive Heat Watch" and "Excessive Heat Warning" and replaced them with the terms "Extreme Heat Watch" and "Extreme Heat Warning."

HEAT ALERTS ARE GETTING NEW NAMES THIS SUMMER FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

An Extreme Heat Watch indicates that dangerous heat is possible in the coming days. Under an Extreme Heat Watch, the NWS advised people to reschedule upcoming outdoor activities and make sure that vulnerable populations, such as children, seniors and pets, have a place to get relief from the heat.

A Heat Advisory means that dangerous heat is expected within 12 hours.

An Extreme Heat Warning means that dangerous heat is occurring or about to happen. Under this alert, the NWS advises people to stay hydrated and find a cool indoor area to seek refuge from the blistering sun.

The NWS said in a news release that the term "extreme" conveys the danger of the threat better than the word "excessive."

The change in verbiage went into effect in March 2025.

The FOX Forecast Center emphasizes that the effects of heat on our bodies are not just determined by air temperature but by the humidity and several other factors, which can make the "feels-like" temperatures a lot hotter than the actual air temperature.

Generally, the criteria for heat alerts vary by local NWS offices and are based, in part, on the air temperature and heat index values.

