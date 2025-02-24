Heat alerts are getting new names this summer from National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is renaming some of its heat alerts this summer.

According to a statement from the NWS, alerts that use the wording "excessive heat" will be changed to "extreme heat." This means that an Excessive Heat Watch or Warning will now be called an Extreme Heat Watch or Warning.

A Heat Advisory will remain the same.

The changes are expected to be implemented March 4.

Generally, the criteria for heat alerts vary by local NWS offices and are based, at least in part, on the air temperature and heat index values.

The changes are part of an effort by the NWS to make alert messaging during a heat wave easier to understand.

Similar changes were made to alerts regarding cold weather just before winter began.