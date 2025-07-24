The heat dome is here: Top picks to keep you cool in brutal, record-breaking temperatures

As an extreme heat dome brings days of warmer-than-average temperatures to 200 million Americans this week, it’s important to find ways to stay comfortable and cool during these miserable conditions. To help you navigate the brutal heat and humidity, FOX Weather’s team of experts have curated an essential list of items for beating the heat across the nation.

Cooling solutions

Why you need it: Heat domes are strong, stagnant high-pressure systems that trap hot air, leading to a build-up of heat and humidity, creating a "feels like" temperature that can be more dangerous than the actual temperature. Our bodies rely on sweating to cool down, but high humidity can make this process more difficult. When your body can’t cool itself down, you can experience heat exhaustion (plus general discomfort).

What to consider: Cooling solutions are customizable to your unique needs, so consider your lifestyle, how many people (or pets) it may serve and what type of environment you’ll be in.

Original price: $33.99

Lightweight and worn around the neck, fans like this one can provide some personal relief in moments when you may not be near an air conditioner or stationary fan. It has a great battery life too, making it a great hands-free, on-the-go option.

Great for commuters: A portable handheld fan provides a direct, localized breeze when riding poorly-air conditioned public transport like buses, subways and trains. This one is compact to take up minimal space in your work bag and weighs less than a pound.

Great for the whole family: These cooling towels are great for instant relief from the heat.

Great for baby and toddler parents: Keep your baby cool with a rechargeable stroller fan like this one, which is easy to install whenever you want it. Plus, it has a long battery life.

Great for pets: Similar to cooling towels, these cooling bandanas keep pets comfortable. Simply put one on your pet for immediate relief.

Great for small dogs and cats: This washable cooling mat can be used indoors or outdoors as a comfortable reprieve for your small dog or cat.

Hydration

Why you need it: Hydration is paramount during any heat wave because it directly supports your body’s primary cooling system: sweating. When temperatures rise and humidity levels are high, your body has to work harder to maintain a healthy internal temperature, which can lead to a variety of health issues.

What to consider: The goal is to keep your water as cold as possible for as long as possible, and to have a convenient way to access it. Look for insulated bottles that keep beverages cool, as well as electrolyte packets that support the body when excessively sweating.

This tumbler keeps drinks icy cold so you can stay hydrated. This cup's design features a convenient shape that fits into most cup holders and includes a handle that’s ideal for carrying. It has a wide straw that draws water up with ease.

Great for travel: The Owala water bottle has three layers of insulation, creating a vacuum seal that reduces heat transfer between the outside environment and the liquid inside. The lid is completely leak-proof and great for stowing in your bag.

Great for fast flow of water: The Hydroflask wide flex skips a straw and offers a wide-mouth opening for an instant chug of water.

Original price: $23.62

This electrolyte powder contains a specific ratio of sodium, sugar and potassium that helps the body absorb water more quickly and efficiently — crucial for nerve function, muscle contraction and maintaining fluid balance in the body. It comes in individual powder packets for use on the go.

Sun protection and personal care

Why you need it: The combination of intense heat and strong UV index creates a risk for health issues as well as sunburn and chafing, which can add to the misery of extreme heat.

What to consider: Look for a balance between effective UV blockage and comfort in extreme temperatures with sunscreens, UPF gear and cooling makeup products.

Original price: $9.99

Stay in the shade and avoid overheating with this UPF 50 bucket hat . Simply put it on your head to protect your face and neck.

Best sunscreen for the whole family: Banana Boat sport sunscreen has SPF 30+ and withstands sweat and water for up to 80 minutes.

Best facial sunscreen: This oil-free sunscreen from Neutrogena is a classic. It delivers SPF 50 sun protection without clogging pores.

Best for chafing: Sweating can cause chafing in areas where there’s friction (i.e., under your armpits or between your thighs). This chafing stick prevents irritation.