Watch: Massive tornado spotted tearing through South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A dramatic video recorded in South Dakota on Sunday shows a massive tornado spinning across the landscape during severe weather.

The incredible video, shared by exclusive FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic, shows the tornado spinning across the area in Watertown and destroying at least one building.

The video shows debris being lofted into the air as storm trackers near the powerful twister put their vehicles into reverse in order to get out of the storm's path.

"He talks about a building blowing up, and then on the left side of the screen you can see the debris being lofted up and around the tornado and higher up in the atmosphere," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said.

Severe weather is possible in the area again on Monday, with a slightly lower chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday night.