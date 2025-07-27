See it: Lightning strike sparks tree fire in remote area of Colorado national park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. – A lightning strike caused brief panic after seeing rising smoke in a Colorado national park.

Early Wednesday morning, Rocky Mountain National Park officials said they received a report of a potential lightning-caused fire.

Fire managers confirmed a small single plume of smoke rising from a remote part of the Lawn Lake area of the park. Officials noted high humidity and rainfall at the time the incident was reported.

The next day, members of the park fire staff hiked to the remote area to assess the incident and found a single smoldering tree. Once they discovered zero risk factors in the area, officials worked to contain the fire.

According to the National Park Service, the Rocky Mountain National Park always has a stage one fire restriction set in place, meaning that campfires are prohibited except in designated areas and campgrounds.