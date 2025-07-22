See it: Charred remains of historic Grand Canyon Lodge after wildfire rips through North Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Officials recently shared photos showing the destruction caused by a wildfire burning through the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 when a lightning strike ignited flames within the Arizona park. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned over 13,600 acres and is 18% contained.

Photos reveal the extent of the damage caused by the Dragon Bravo Fire, particularly around the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and nearby cabins on Bright Angel Point.

In one photo, charred stairs that once brought guests to the entrance of the North Rim Visitor Center now lead to an empty shell surrounded by stone columns of what used to hold up the structure.

Another shows an American flag now draped over the burned remnants of the Grand Canyon Lodge.

Somehow, two large rocking chairs out in front of the Grand Canyon Lodge survived, along with two of the deluxe cabins that flanked the main lodge.

Originally built in 1928 and then again in 1937 after a fire, the lodge was destroyed after the Dragon Bravo Fire exhibited extreme and volatile fire behavior, according to the National Park Service. This led to the fire exploding in size on July 12, burning down many structures.