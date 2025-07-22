See it: Charred remains of historic Grand Canyon Lodge after wildfire rips through North Rim

Aerial crews perform water drops to help cool hot spots and aid ground crews.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Officials recently shared photos showing the destruction caused by a wildfire burning through the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
The Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4 when a lightning strike ignited flames within the Arizona park. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned over 13,600 acres and is 18% contained.
Photos reveal the extent of the damage caused by the Dragon Bravo Fire, particularly around the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and nearby cabins on Bright Angel Point.
In one photo, charred stairs that once brought guests to the entrance of the North Rim Visitor Center now lead to an empty shell surrounded by stone columns of what used to hold up the structure.
Another shows an American flag now draped over the burned remnants of the Grand Canyon Lodge.
Image 1 of 11
The front entrance to Grand Canyon Lodge as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 2 of 11
July 18 photo of the entrance steps that led to the North Rim Visitor Center. The building was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 3 of 11
Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 4 of 11
Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 5 of 11
Above Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area. The remains of Grand Canyon Lodge is visible left of center.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 6 of 11
Burned slope along the Transept Trail, just north of the Grand Canyon Lodge area, as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 7 of 11
Photo from July 18, of a park entrance fee station located behind the North Rim Visitor Center which was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 8 of 11
Two rocking chairs that survived the Dragon Bravo Fire when it destroyed Grand Canyon Lodge July 12-13, 2025. The remains of the lodge are visible in the background.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 9 of 11
Two of the Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that survived when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 10 of 11
Looking north above the remains of Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area. The Transept Trail is visible below to the left of the lodge; the start of Bright Angel Point Trail - on the right. The fire passed through this location July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Image 11 of 11
Above Bright Angel Point while approaching the North Rim developed area. Grand Canyon Lodge is visible in the center.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Somehow, two large rocking chairs out in front of the Grand Canyon Lodge survived, along with two of the deluxe cabins that flanked the main lodge.
Originally built in 1928 and then again in 1937 after a fire, the lodge was destroyed after the Dragon Bravo Fire exhibited extreme and volatile fire behavior, according to the National Park Service. This led to the fire exploding in size on July 12, burning down many structures.