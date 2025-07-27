Flooding northwest of St. Louis leads to swift-water rescues, evacuations

ELSBERRY, Mo. – Evacuations and swift-water rescues took place northwest of St. Louis Saturday night and early Sunday morning after torrential rain led to potentially deadly flash flooding.

According to Lincoln County Emergency Management officials in Missouri, the city of Elsberry and Lincoln County declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing flooding.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Rescue operations have since been completed, but officials said "significant flooding remains," with several roads in and around the community still covered with water.

"Travel in the area continues to be hazardous and is strongly discouraged," officials said in a Facebook post.

Lincoln County Emergency Management said city officials are coordinating the establishment of a distribution point for bottled water and cleaning supplies to support those who were impacted by the flooding.

KNOW YOUR FLOOD TERMINOLOGY: WHAT FLOOD WATCHES, WARNINGS AND EMERGENCIES REALLY MEAN

"The American Red Cross has been contacted and is working in coordination with local authorities to assess needs and provide assistance," officials said.

The Winfield Foley Fire Protection District (WFFPD) said its swift-water rescue team was deployed to Elsberry to assist with the state of emergency and flooding.

Officials said the WFFPD had been actively working alongside other agencies on rescuing people from the extreme flooding conditions.

Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this story.