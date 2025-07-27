Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics heating up as heat dome bakes US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Sunday, July 27, 2025. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical Atlantic to heat up in August with 2 areas of concern for development

It’s been a quiet start to the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, but all that could change dramatically as we head into the first part of August.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring two areas for possible tropical development over the next 10 days or so – one being in the Atlantic Ocean and one in the Gulf.

Flooding northwest of St. Louis leads to swift-water rescues, evacuations

Evacuations and swift-water rescues took place northwest of St. Louis Saturday night and early Sunday morning after torrential rain led to life-threatening flash flooding.

According to Lincoln County Emergency Management officials in Missouri, the city of Elsberry and Lincoln County declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing flooding.

Rescue operations have since been completed, but officials said "significant flooding remains," with several roads in and around the community still covered with water.

Dangerous heat dome begins baking more than 125 million across US

July will make a potentially record-breaking exit this week as a heat dome will create triple-digit feels-like temperatures for millions from Florida to Virginia, prompting heat alerts across the East Coast.

A massive "dome" of high pressure known as a heat dome continues to shift extreme temperatures around the U.S. Now, it’s the Southeast feeling the heat.

On Sunday, areas from southern Georgia to southeastern Virginia will feel the most oppressive heat, where Extreme Heat Warnings are in place.

Tropical Depression 1-C forms southeast of Hawaii

Tropical Depression One-C formed south of Hawaii in the Central Pacific Ocean late Saturday night local time, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the system will likely become Tropical Storm Iona.

Tropical Depression One-C is located more than 1,000 miles southeast of Honolulu and is moving off to the west at 13 mph.

The NHC said Tropical Depression One-C is expected to continue on that path for the next few days, and should remain well south of the Hawaiian Islands.

See it: Car-sized boulder falls onto a Colorado highway

A boulder roughly the size of a small car crashed onto a Colorado highway Saturday, partially blocking traffic and creating an impromptu spectacle.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said the rockfall occurred on Colorado Highway 145 at mile marker 75, not far from the Telluride Regional Airport in the southwestern portion of the state.

No injuries were reported, but the road obstruction caused minor traffic backups as vehicles slowly maneuvered around the debris.

