Ancient shark species identified in Mammoth Cave National Park

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. - An unknown species of ancient shark has been identified at Mammoth Cave National Park, adding to the growing list of prehistoric discoveries found within the vast cave system in south-central Kentucky.

The National Park Service says Macadens olsoni measured less than a foot long and had a distinctive row of curved teeth designed for crushing small prey such as mollusks and worms.

It is unclear when evidence of the species was first uncovered, though photos of finds related to the shark date back to at least 2020.

The paleontological research is part of an ongoing effort by members from the National Park Service Paleontology Program, Mammoth Cave National Park and the Smithsonian Institution to better understand ancient life found in the area.

Scientists believe the shark lived in warm, shallow seas during the Mississippian Period, roughly 340 to 335 million years ago.

During that time, much of North America was submerged under a shallow sea, making present-day discoveries of marine life across the Midwest and Tennessee Valley relatively common.

Rangers described the limestone layer in Kentucky as being rich with ancient marine life and previously noted that many more species are likely still to be discovered.

"This discovery is a remarkable addition to our understanding of ancient marine life and underscores the importance of preserving and studying our natural history," Barclay Trimble, superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park, said in a statement.

The newly identified shark is said to be named after "Mammoth Cave" and "Rickard Olson," a retired park scientist who played a key role in documenting shark fossils in the region.

To date, nearly 80 species of fossilized sharks and other fish have been identified at the federal park site, some of which are on display for visitors to view.

"This finding not only enhances our knowledge of ancient marine ecosystems but also emphasizes the critical role of paleontological research in our national parks," Trimble stated. "Every discovery connects the past with the present and offers invaluable educational opportunities for students and the public."