Tropical Depression 1-C forms southeast of Hawaii in Central Pacific

HONOLULU - Tropical Depression One-C formed south of Hawaii in the Central Pacific Ocean late Saturday night local time, and the National Hurricane Center said the system will likely become a tropical storm later in the day on Sunday.

A tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, and unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified with numbers and not names.

This graphic shows the latest information Tropical Depression One-C in the Central Pacific.

Tropical Depression One-C is located more than 1,000 miles southeast of Honolulu, and is moving off to the west at 12 mph.

The NHC said Tropical Depression One-C is expected to continue on that path for the next few days.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression One-C in the Central Pacific.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with some higher gusts.

Some strengthening is expected over the next few days, and Tropical Depression One-C will likely become Tropical Storm Iona on Sunday.