North Carolina gamer shocked by lightning while livestreaming

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. – A Twitch content creator in North Carolina was recently shocked by lightning in front of a live online audience.

Christian Howard, also known as "chrispymate" on Twitch, spoke to FOX Weather about the moment lightning struck outside his Holly Springs home, shooting a surge of electricity through his computer and into his headphones.

"Imagine you're in the front row of a heavy metal concert and the drummer just hits one good beat and the bass hits really well – imagine that in both of your ears," Howard said. "But then also somebody asks you to pull a gum stick gag toy and you get that little zap. Imagine the both of those sensations at the same time."

Video of that exact moment was captured during his livestream on Twitch.

Howard is seen at his computer when his webcam glitches. He then quickly removes his headphones, throwing them to the ground as he jumps out of his chair.

He soon walks back to his desk, leans down toward his microphone and tells his audience what happened.

"Bro, I just got struck by lightning," he says with a smile on his face.

Howard noted that after the incident, he ran to check on his cats to make sure they were safe. He said he didn’t have any symptoms from the lightning strike.

When FOX Weather Meteorologists Michael Estime, Haley Meier and Bayne Froney asked whether he had developed any superpowers after the lightning strike, Howard did note an interesting experience afterward.

"I haven’t gone to a full sprint just yet. I’ll let you know," he said. "But, I did get super strength the next day. I had the best gym session I’ve ever had."

He also mentioned the support he’s received online, with many people reaching out concerned about his health and well-being.

"They're actually very sweet," he said. "I was really proud of my community."

The chances of being struck by lightning in any given year is 1 in 1.43 million, according to the National Lightning Safety Council (NLSC). In an average lifetime, the odds translate to 1 in 18,000.

The NLSC said at least 12 people have died from lightning strikes so far this year.