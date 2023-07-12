The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms bring worries of more flooding to Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, July 13, 2023, and National Delaware Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornadoes spotted in northern Illinois, Chicago metro

A round of severe storms on Wednesday produced tornadoes across the Chicago metro and northern Illinois, damaging homes and downing trees. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center received at least five reports of tornadoes from rural farms around Huntley, Illinois, to one of the world's busiest airports – Chicago O’Hare International.

Passengers waiting on flights said they were ushered into safety as a tornado was spotted damaging nearby warehouses, and Tornado Warnings were issued. A ground stop was implemented for Midway and O’Hare, leading to hundreds of flights being delayed or canceled.

Heavy rain, severe weather expected in Northeast after devastating floods in Vermont

Cleanup began in Vermont on Wednesday after floods caused catastrophic damage across the state earlier this week. There are worries that storms expected Thursday could easily cause more flooding. Much of Vermont is in a level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding from NOAA's Weather Prediction Center.

The excessive rainfall outlook for the next three days.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected from the Northeast westward into the Ohio Valley on Thursday. The storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and even a couple of tornadoes.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Severe storms also likely across Plains

The Northeast is not the only region under the threat of severe weather on Thursday. Severe storms also appear likely across the High Plains. Wind and hail appear to be the primary threats, but tornadoes are also possible.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Heat alerts cover more than 92 million Americans

The heat wave that has enveloped the southern U.S. shows no signs of ending anytime soon. More than 92 million Americans from Oregon to Texas to Florida are under heat alerts. Forecasters are warning that the heat index could climb to 120 degrees in some places.

Heat alerts cover a large part of the southern U.S.

Hurricane HQ: Eyes on systems in both Atlantic and Pacific

Both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans have active systems being tracked this week. Tropical Storm Calvin is spinning in the Eastern Pacific and should become a hurricane soon. Invest 94L is being monitored in the Atlantic and could become a tropical system soon.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

