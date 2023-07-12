Alaska's alert for Shishaldin Volcano upgraded after 'strongly elevated surface temperatures'

UNIMAK ISLAND, Alaska – The Alaska Volcano Observatory upgraded the aviation alert level for the Shishaldin volcano to yellow Tuesday after "strongly elevated surface temperatures" were detected at the summit.

Shishaldin is near the center of Unimak Island in the eastern Aleutian Islands.

A yellow aviation color code means the volcano is exhibiting signs of elevated unrest. An advisory alert level was also issued.

WATCH: FREAKY SLIME MOLD PULSATES AS SPORES SPREAD IN ALASKA NATIONAL PARK

NASA's VIIRS satellite mid-infrared data captured an image Tuesday showing elevated surface temperatures within the summit crater of Shishaldin Volcano.

"Intermittent tremor and low-frequency earthquakes over the past week have gradually become more regular and consistent in the past day," according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes that are part of the Aleutian Island arc, with 26 confirmed eruptions since 1824.

MYSTERIOUS 'NOODLY LINE' IN OCEAN FLOOR LEADS TO IMPORTANT DISCOVERY OFF ALASKAN COAST

The volcano's last active eruption started in January 2020.

The observatory said that while these behaviors are a departure from normal background activity at Shishaldin it does not mean an eruption will happen.

The AVO said it continues to monitor the unrest at Shishaldin using geophysical networks, satellite data, infrasound and lightning data to detect activity.