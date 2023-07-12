Before-and-after photos above Vermont show scope of flooding devastation

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The state of Vermont was inundated by torrential rain Monday that led to widespread and devastating flooding in cities like Montpelier, Ludlow and Richmond. Satellite images taken before and after the disaster are providing a look at how truly destructive the event was.

While rivers and streams have receded Wednesday, and a local dam is no longer at risk of sending torrents of water downstream, concerns are growing that more flooding can occur later this week as the region braces for more rain.

Vermont's capital, Montpelier, was submerged under feet of water when the Winooski River rapidly rose and crested at 21.35 feet Tuesday. An apocalyptic drone video shot above Montpelier showed the water flowing through city streets and creeping into homes and businesses.

The first dramatic before-and-after image shows abundant green spaces filled with trees and grass along the Winooski River in June 2019. After several inches of rain caused the river to spill over its banks, those green spaces disappeared and turned into a brown, muddy mess as torrents of water rushed downstream. Several roads that were seen in the 2019 image were washed away during the flood, which is seen in the image taken on July 11, 2023.

Another satellite image taken high above the city of Richmond showed the downtown area filled with homes and businesses and bridges crossing the river to connect both sides of the town. After the flood, many streets were seen covered in dirty water, and some were washed away.

It wasn't only Vermont that experienced catastrophic flooding this week. Several lower Hudson Valley communities in New York State also saw flooding.

At least one person was killed when she was washed away by the floodwaters, and several towns, like West Point, were covered in water.

Images taken above West Point show mudflows leading to the river after water rushed down hillsides to reach the Hudson River.