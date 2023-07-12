Recovery operations begin in Vermont after catastrophic flooding leads to widespread destruction
Rivers and streams have receded and a local dam is no longer at risk of sending torrents of water downstream, but concerns are growing that more flooding can occur late this week as the region braces for more rain.
The floodwaters in Vermont have fallen below flood stage in many areas, but more rain is in the forecast for later this week which could impact recovery efforts and lead to more flooding in the region.
MONTPELIER, VT - JULY, 11: Members of the Colchester Technical Rescue team respond to a call to evacuate two adults and an infant from their downtown Montpelier, Vermont apartment on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, 2023. Vermont has been under a State of Emergency since Sunday evening as heavy rains continued through Tuesday morning causing flooding across the state.
(John Tully for The Washington Post)
MONTPELIER, VERMONT - JULY 11: Main Street is flooded on July 11, 2023 in Montpelier, Vermont. Up to eight inches of rain fell over 48 hours and residents were warned that Wrightsville Dam could reach capacity, forcing it to release more water that could impact the downtown area.
(Photo by Kylie Cooper/Getty Images)
The day after the catastrophic flood in Ludlow, Vermont, is seen in drone video captured by Pat Moore on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
(Pat Moore / Facebook)
Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, was underwater Tuesday morning. Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media captured daylight video answering questions for anyone wondering the scale of the flooding in the historic downtown district. The area is closed until at least noon EDT.
(Brandon Clement / LSM)
(Brandon Clement / LSM)
(Brandon Clement / LSM)
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water rushes around an SUV on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
LONDONDERRY, VERMONT - JULY 10: A yard is flooded by rushing water on July 10, 2023 in Londonderry, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around a house on Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water floods around homes as the river overflows along Route 11 on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: Water fills a parking lot around a Motel on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: Onlookers check out a flooded road on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
Quechee, VT - July 10: A man watches as heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
( )
Quechee, VT - July 10: A man stops to take a photo as heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
( )
Quechee, VT - July 10: Heavy rain sends mud and debris down the Ottauquechee River. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
( )
WINDHAM, VERMONT - JULY 10: A road is severely damaged by flooding on July 10, 2023 in Windham, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
( )
CHESTER, VERMONT - JULY 10: A flooded road is seen on July 10, 2023 in Chester, Vermont. Torrential rain and flooding has affected millions of people from Vermont south to North Carolina.
( Scott Eisen)
Floodwaters rushed through Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday.
(henrysweatherchannel)
(henrysweatherchannel)
(henrysweatherchannel)
(henrysweatherchannel)
A photo showing devastating flooding near the Okemo Ski Resort in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
(@shanemcandrew/Twitter)
A photo showing water covering a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The state faces potentially catastrophic flash flooding on Monday.
(Alisha Durgin)
Raging floodwaters cover a road in Ludlow, Vermont, on Monday, July 10, 2023.
(@AJShelto /Twitter)
Rescue and recovery operations underway in Vermont
Vermont's capital, Montpelier, was submerged under feet of water when the Winooski River rapidly rose and crested at 21.35 feet on Tuesday. Apocalyptic drone video shot above Montpelier showed the water flowing through city streets and creeping into homes and businesses. So much water was flowing downtown that only the tops of vehicles were spotted peeking above the surface of the water.
Dramatic drone video shows Montpelier, Vermont, submerged in floodwaters. Torrential rain across portions of the Northeast and New England sent rivers and streams above their banks leading to widespread flooding.
Montpelier city officials said a parking ban is in effect for Main Street and State Street to allow for Department of Public Works (DPW) crews to begin clearing all the mud and debris from roadways now that the water levels have fallen. Officials warned residents that any vehicles left on the roads would be ticketed and towed.
Once the mud and debris have been removed, DPW crews will be made available to help businesses clear trash from flooded areas. In addition, the city's building inspector and sustainability facilities coordinator will be out on Wednesday performing initial inspections in the downtown Montpelier area. The Emergency Operations Center will also begin assembling volunteers to help with the cleanup efforts.
Several cities and towns have also issued boil water notices.
MONTPELIER, VT - JULY, 11: Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vermont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Vermont has been under a State of Emergency since Sunday evening as heavy rains continued through Tuesday morning causing flooding across the state.
( John Tully for The Washington Post / FOX Weather)
Officials say swift water rescue teams from Vermont and assisting states have now carried out more than 175 rescues, and first responders are still combing the area looking for anyone who may have been trapped after the catastrophic flooding washed away roads and other escape routes.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths in Vermont as a result of the flooding.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell is expected to travel to Vermont on Wednesday to meet with state and local officials regarding the ongoing response efforts following the flooding. On Tuesday, the federal agency announced that federal disaster assistance was made available to the state to supplement state and local response efforts.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott held a news conference with other state and local leaders to provide updates on the ongoing situation and described it as "historic" and "catastrophic."
Scott announced during the news conferences that while overseas, President Joe Biden approved the state’s emergency declaration request, which would now help mobilize federal resources to support the response and recovery efforts for the ongoing disaster. While the rain has now exited Vermont, more rain late this week could lead to more flooding as the state tries to continue with recovery efforts.
"Even though the sun may shine today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week, which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground," Scott said. "So I want to be clear – we are not out of the woods. This is nowhere near over, and at this phase, our primary focus continues to be on life and safety before we can shift into a recovery phase."
The forecast rain totals between Thursday, July 13, and Saturday, July 15.
(FOX Weather)
More rain is on the way across the Northeast and New England starting on Thursday, with the highest totals being forecast across eastern New York and most of New England, including waterlogged Vermont.
Many of those areas could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday, but some locally higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches are also possible.
The flash flood threat on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
(FOX Weather)
This again will raise concerns for flash flooding across the region. Flash flooding is possible across the Northeast and New England, but the highest risk will be across New York's Hudson Valley and points north, as well as across the state of Vermont and portions of northwestern New Hampshire. The flash flood threat then shifts to the east on Friday, with places like New Hampshire, southern Maine and Massachusetts seeing the highest risk.
The flash flood risk will begin to lower by the time we get into Saturday.