The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Vermont cities underwater after historic rain hits the state

Vermont underwater after catastrophic flooding hits the state

Catastrophic flooding continues Tuesday in Vermont after up to 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state Monday, sending rivers to crests higher than Hurricane Irene levels in August 2011 and topped only by the Vermont flood of 1927 – the greatest natural disaster in the state's history.

The Winooski River at Montpelier crested at 20.88 feet Monday night, surpassing the 19.05-foot crest set during Irene to become the second-highest crest on record. This water is now flooding the streets of downtown Montpelier, the state's capital city.

The Winooski River at Essex Junction, just east of Burlington, is forecast to crest at 19.8 feet later Tuesday morning, which would become the fifth-highest crest at that location. At these levels, widespread flooding occurs in the area.

Major river flooding is occurring or is forecast to occur in Vermont.

(FOX Weather)



Monday's catastrophic flash flooding led to dozens of state road closures because of high water, stranding residents inside their homes.

Ludlow, in Windsor County, was one of the hardest-hit areas after torrential rainfall fell across the state. Drone video from Ludlow shows the floodwater turning roads into rivers.

In Londonderry, Dana Zazinski watched the floodwater work its way up to her home as she and her dogs were forced to seek higher ground.

Severe weather threat continues Tuesday in Plains

The threat of severe storms will once again target the Plains on Tuesday.

Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats in any severe thunderstorms that develop.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: What's happening in the tropics?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is eyeing an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical or subtropical development.

The outlined area has a medium chance for development, but the system will not pose any threat to the U.S. East Coast as it remains over open waters.

The outlook for a disturbance in the central Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Over in the Eastern Pacific, the NHC has flagged a disturbance that has a high chance for tropical development.

Computer forecast models show the disturbance working westbound away from Mexico. However, there's a chance it could pass near Hawaii next week.

The next Eastern Pacific system that organizes into a tropical storm with winds of at least 40 mph will be named Calvin.

An overview of the tropics in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



