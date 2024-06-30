The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Major Hurricane Beryl begins assault on Caribbean islands

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, July 1, 2024, and Canada Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Beryl begins assault on Caribbean; Chris brings torrential rain to Mexico; Invest 96L close to forming

No, it is not the middle of September; it's the start of July, and there is plenty to track in the tropics.

On Monday, Hurricane Beryl will plow through the Windward Islands, bringing life-threatening impacts as it continues its historic journey across the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for several of the southeastern Caribbean islands.

The latest stats for Beryl.

(FOX Weather)



Farther west, Tropical Storm Chris formed late Sunday night in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and made landfall less than two hours later in eastern Mexico. Chris could drop up to a foot of rain in parts of the region, threatening the mountainous terrain with mudslides and flash flooding.

Current statistics for Tropical Storm Chris.

(FOX Weather)



And behind Beryl in the central tropical Atlantic, Invest 96L has a high chance of tropical development in the next week. The National Hurricane Center said a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle part of this week. Should the system strengthen into a tropical storm, it will get the fourth name on the list for the 2024 hurricane season – Debby.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Severe storms for northern, central Plains

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across the northern and central Plains. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for Nebraska, South Dakota and southern North Dakota. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Monday, July 1, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Fourth of July forecast

From delayed flights to cloudy skies, weather could significantly impact your Fourth of July holiday festivities. See where the trouble spots will be for the July Fourth holiday week.

Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



