Fourth of July weather: Who will have holiday travel headaches?

FOX Weather has your one-stop-shop for the Fourth of July holiday-week road travel, air travel and fireworks forecasts across America.

"Active weather is expected to continue impacting the U.S. leading up to the 4th of July. With several storm systems in play, travelers are facing major disruptions as they try to get to their holiday destination," warns the FOX Forecast Center. "And the ripple effect of airport delays and cancelations will take its toll as we approach the weekend. Mounting issues will cause a backup of flights, creating headaches for those trying to get out of town."

AAA forecasts a record 71 million people traveling 50 miles or more through the weekend after the holiday, beating pre-pandemic numbers. Over 60 million people will hit the road. More than 57 million will take to the air, and almost 5 million will be cruising or taking buses and trains.

Sunday

Sunday will be the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's toughest travel day. A strong cold front pushes through the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. The I-95 corridor will see storms and face damaging winds.

Monday

The stormy weather shifts into the Southeast on Monday. Watch for flash flooding across South Carolina and Georgia. Travel conditions improve across the Northeast throughout the day.

Oppressive heat sets up over the south-central U.S.

Tuesday

An impressive storm charges into the Midwest, bringing the chance of thunderstorms that will stretch down to the southern Plains. The heat presses west into California, where Excessive Heat Advisories are in place.

Wednesday

Moisture surges into the four corners and could touch off thunderstorms. These bring the threat of flash flooding in some areas and could create dangerous conditions for wildfires.

4th of July weather forecast

Keep an eye on the sky across the Midwest and Ohio Valley as afternoon thunderstorms bring the threat of damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Hopefully, most of you will already be at your holiday destinations because airport travel could be challenging from Minneapolis and Chicago through to New Orleans. Unsettled weather creeps back into the Mid-Atlantic.

Friday

Watch for storms across the Southern Plains to the Ohio Valley.

Saturday

Travel will be easier in the morning on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday

FOX Weather will be watching the Gulf Coast for any tropical activity.